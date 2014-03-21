Bryan Cranston Was Featured In A 1985 Issue Of 'Teen Talk' And The Captions Are Glorious

I’m not sure how this incredible two-page spread from a 1985 issue of Teen Talk has been floating around the internet for at least a year and I haven’t seen it and we’ve never covered it, but your and my Friday mornings certainly appreciate that fact, because they have collectively just been made.
In case you weren’t aware, Bryan Cranston starred in the ABC soap opera Loving in the mid-80s (seriously, where hasn’t that guy shown up?), and that gig afforded him the opportunity to show off what a beefcake he was in prestigious publications like Teen Talk. I’m not sure what I enjoy more: the manufactured sports poses, the exceptionally cheesy captions, or the fact that Cranston was at least 28 when this happened. Enough about my thoughts. Take a gander immediately.
“Jock of all trades” (!!!). I honestly would have never forgiven them if they’d left out the close up.
Via Tumblr
Someone should hide the Dos Equis, because Bryan Cranston is on a mission to be the Most Interesting Man in the World.
Someone needs to find his highschool yearbook photo and put a caption under it:
I. AM. THE DANGER.
This is all kinds of disturbing.
I love everything about this.
Jesus Christ, Marie, it’s UpMINERALS.
Scary thing is this is fucking Woodward & Bernstein compared to most of today’s cable network “journalism.”
Pretty sure the person who wrote those captions was typing with one hand.
I know I am.
“If you were at bat, could you keep your eye on the ball?”
The weird thing is I’m almost certain it was a middle aged man writing these captions.
Is this the kind of thing our moms masturbated to?
I can’t get past those plum-smugglers he’s wearing.
And here I thought that Bryan Cranston couldn’t possibly get any more awesome. Proven wrong yet again.
This whole thing strikes me as something that could’ve been part of a humorous storyline in an episode of Malcolm in the Middle.
I AM THE ONE WHO KNOCKS out 100 pushups before lunch.