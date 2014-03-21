Bryan Cranston Was Featured In A 1985 Issue Of 'Teen Talk' And The Captions Are Glorious

I’m not sure how this incredible two-page spread from a 1985 issue of Teen Talk has been floating around the internet for at least a year and I haven’t seen it and we’ve never covered it, but your and my Friday mornings certainly appreciate that fact, because they have collectively just been made.

In case you weren’t aware, Bryan Cranston starred in the ABC soap opera Loving in the mid-80s (seriously, where hasn’t that guy shown up?), and that gig afforded him the opportunity to show off what a beefcake he was in prestigious publications like Teen Talk. I’m not sure what I enjoy more: the manufactured sports poses, the exceptionally cheesy captions, or the fact that Cranston was at least 28 when this happened. Enough about my thoughts. Take a gander immediately.

“Jock of all trades” (!!!). I honestly would have never forgiven them if they’d left out the close up.

Via Tumblr