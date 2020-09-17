Bryan Cranston helped redefine TV dramas with his Emmy-winning performance as Walter White in AMC’s Breaking Bad, and now he’s back in his first lead television role since his iconic role as a high school chemistry teacher turned meth dealer.

In a Showtime limited series, Your Honor, Cranston once again plays a man who enters a world of crime and corruption to protect his family. Only this time, his character’s intentions are a little less relatable than mounting medical bills. In Your Honor, Cranston plays a judge who goes to great length to cover-up a hit-and-run by his teenage son.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Your Honor” stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. Forced to cover up the crime in order to protect his son, Michael finds himself in a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices when it’s revealed the person his son killed is the son of Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the much-feared head of a crime family. The supporting cast also includes Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

While Your Honor marks a long-awaited return to the crime thriller genre for Cranston, the actor may be making a more specific return very soon. During an interview to promote The One and Only Ivan on Disney+, Cranston revealed to Collider that he’s game to reprise the role of Walter White in the final season of Better Call Saul.

“I would do it in a second,” Cranston said. “But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

(Via Showtime)