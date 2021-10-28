Dave Chappelle, who once quit his highly profitable Comedy Central show because he was uncomfortable with the people enjoying it for the wrong reasons, has made a lot of strange allies of late. The comic’s recent special, The Closer — much like a number of his other recent specials — devotes a largish chunk to him making trans jokes. While that’s enraged many, including trans employees at Netflix, which paid for and streams The Closer, it’s delighted many on the far right. And that includes trans person and failed California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner.

Dave Chappelle is 100% right. This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds. pic.twitter.com/Nklalj6h5Y — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 26, 2021

As caught by Deadline, Jenner took to Twitter with a clip from a recent live show in which Chappelle addressed the backlash against his latest round of anti-trans jokes. He said that he’s willing to meet with Netflix’s trans employees but only on his terms. He also told people not to blame the LGBTQ community for his woes. The problem, he said, was “corporate interests and what I can say and what I cannot say.”

Jenner had his back — sort of. “Dave Chappelle is 100% right,” she wrote. “This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech. We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

But Chappelle never used the words “cancel culture.” Again, he used the word “corporate interests,” which is too vague to fit Jenner’s specific characterization.

Since transitioning, Jenner has refused to take the progressive side. Instead, she’s sided more often than not with those who are against trans people like her.

(Via Deadline)