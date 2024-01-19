Do you remember Cable? Yeah, it’s been a while, but Cable was so good to you! You could have all of these channels and flip through them like a magician with a little deck of cards. And no matter how uncertain or chaotic life was, you could always be certain that there was a rerun of House playing somewhere on TV at any given moment. That’s a feeling that was ripped from us, thanks to streaming. Sure, you could start any movie from the beginning, but the beauty of cable was having to just jump right into any program after a commercial break and figure out what the heck was going on without being able to rewind. It made us stronger as people.

Cable is probably dead forever, but streaming platforms are starting to realize that not everyone wants to shell out buckets of money on each individual service every month, and combining them might be the next big move. Canada’s Telus recently updated its streaming bundle to include Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video in one package in a surprising but also optimistic move.

The Stream+ Premium package will offer Netflix and Disney+ without ads, along with Prime Video for 38 Canadian dollars (US $28.20), while the ad-supported tier will cost $20 Canadian per month, or US $14.89. If customers were to buy each service individually, that would cost about US $30 (for the ad-supported level) so the bundle is actually a great deal.

“In an era of multiple streaming options, bundling your favorite streaming services into one subscription to save money each month is a no brainer,” Dwayne Benefield, senior vp mobility & home products and transformation at Telus, said in a statement.

If this seems to work, then maybe we can get all of these services bundled together and achieve peace and harmony while saving a couple bucks. We can call it: Cablevision!

