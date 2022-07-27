JoJo Siwa has gotten a lot of flack throughout her short but prolific career of being a childhood dancer-turned-actress-turned-gay icon. As a teen, she had her own show that riffed off her wholesome vibe (much to the dismay of her former enemy Justin Bieber) until she came out last year and was suddenly shunned by Nickelodeon.

Now, Siwa has a large TikTok following, and she posts regular videos of various TikTok trends, including one earlier this week that called Fuller House actress Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met. The clip soon went viral, leaving many of Siwa’s fans attacking Bure, who was also a former child star.

Last night, Bure took to her Instagram to address the TikTok, and she revealed she had a “great” conversation with Siwa. Bure said that Siwa did not expect the clip to make the rounds, calling it a “silly TikTok trend.” We all know how harmful silly TikTok trends can be.

“[JoJo] actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad, and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her,” Bure said in an Instagram post. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”

Siwa then said that Bure “wasn’t even mean” and that she was just an 11-year-old on the red carpet, and she shouldn’t have made it into a “big deal.” But Bure said she felt “crummy” about the whole ordeal. The Fuller House actress added, “Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter.” It’s nice that Bure is aware of how her choices as a mother can affect other people around her! Perhaps her former co-star Lori Loughlin will learn too.

While Siwa hasn’t addressed the clip, it seems like the two former enemies (for less than two days) have finally made up. All is well!