Chandler Riggs‘ days of wearing a cowboy hat as Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead are long gone, but he clearly still has some feelings about how many times his costars butchered his character’s name. After spotting a new viral video that supercuts roughly 800 different variations on pronouncing Carl, Riggs had an understandable reaction on Twitter, and Walking Dead fans were here for it.

jesus christ please make it stop https://t.co/dRh99oq6cr — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 27, 2020

In the actors’ defense, they are juggling southern accents while being chased by zombies, so it’s not exactly the best environment for perfect enunciation. Of course, Riggs probably wouldn’t mind still hearing his character’s name get consistently mangled. The actor wasn’t exactly thrilled with Carl’s fate on the show, which not only deviated from the source material, but was less than epic in Riggs’ opinion:

“I was always hoping for a big battle, some epic death, sacrificing himself for someone or something,” Riggs admitted. “In this situation, he kind of is sacrificing himself for Saddiq and for Alexandria. It kind of works in a way. It’s not as epic as I had envisioned, but there’s still explosions and gunfire, so I’ll take it.”

While Riggs is being diplomatic in his frustration with being killed off of the show, his real-life father took a different approach by blasting showrunner Scott Gimple on Facebook after producers surprised the family with the news. Like most fans, Riggs and his family expected Carl to be a series-long fixture and eventually take Rick’s place as the leader of the group. It also didn’t help that AMC had allegedly promised Riggs just that, until they didn’t:

“Watching Gimple fire my son 2 weeks before his 18th birthday after telling him they wanted him for the next 3 years was disappointing,” he wrote. “I never trusted Gimple or AMC but Chandler did. I know how much it hurt him.”

But with some years between Carl’s controversial death and now, it’s good to see Riggs have a laugh about his time as Kerwarl. (Did we say that right?)

