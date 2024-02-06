As the Super Bowl approaches, it’s time to make sure your brain is adequately prepared to see all of those celebrity-infused ads without getting too overloaded. Just take it one commercial at a time. You’ve got this.

Actor Carl Weathers, who passed away last week at the age of 76, was set to appear in a FanDuel commercial at the big game, though the plans are changing a bit. A teaser for the ad dropped last month, featuring Weathers coaching Rob Gronkowski as he attempts to kick a field goal. It was set to be tied in with a real-time kick, and now FanDuel is adjusting its plan.

According to Andrew Sneyd, FanDuel’s executive vice president of marketing, the company had two versions of the game day commercial starring Weathers. “One is an edit if he makes the kick and we have an edit if he misses. That content we had in those masters wouldn’t be appropriate for us to do any more,” Sneyd told Variety. “Since the news of Carl’s passing came, we have been working with editors to help us get back to something that does make sense,” he added. He also confirmed that he is in contact with Weathers’ family “to make sure they are comfortable” with the ad.

Despite the heavy nature of the editing, Sneyd said that it was “wonderful” to work with Weathers. “We have been viewing edits through tears. We really enjoyed the short time we had to work with him. He’s a wonderful man and he genuinely is an inspiration and had such a positive outlook on the world. We want to make sure we try to meet this moment with the respect it deserves.”

(Via Variety)