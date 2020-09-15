Anyone who expected that Carole Baskin’s maiden episode of Dancing with the Stars would be free of any Tiger King-esque drama were left sorely disappointed. During one of the commercial breaks, an ad played starring the family of Don Lewis, Baskin’s missing former husband. It’s been claimed, notably by Baskin’s arch-nemesis Joe Exotic, that Baskin herself played a hand in his disappearance. And while the ad didn’t explicitly accuse her of foul play, its appearance was certainly meant to be a boss move.

omfg they did NOT purchase a tv spot during #dwts for Carole Baskin’s husband 😂😫 Savage pic.twitter.com/YZEY8Q1Vwe — b r i t t a n y (@weensandthings) September 15, 2020

The ad was first reported hours before it aired Monday night, with TMZ breaking the news. Sure enough, in between some huffing by Baskin and others, the commercial played, featuring three of his daughters pleading with the nation, hoping that someone, anyone would come forward with information about their father’s appearance. They were joined by Anne McQueen, Lewis’ former assistant, and the family lawyer, John M. Phillips.

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers. They deserve justice,” Phillips told the nation. He added, drawing the line at an outright accusation, “Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin is involved?” They then mentioned a $100,000 reward and a tip line.

At the time of his disappearance in late August of 1997, Lewis left behind over $5 million in assets. One of the episodes of Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series that took the nation by storm in the early days of the American wing of the pandemic, delves into his vanishing, and features Joe Exotic, aka Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, alleging, without hard evidence, Baskin’s involvement. Baskin has denied the accusations.

