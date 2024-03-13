TV

Carrie Coon Is Being Called A ‘Physical Media Queen’ For Her Impressive Collection Of Blu-Rays

Carrie Coon rules. This is not breaking news or anything, but I feel it’s worth mentioning from time to time. She rules on The Leftovers, Fargo, and The Gilded Age; she’ll probably rule in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire when it comes out later this month; and she definitely rules when she’s talking about her and her husband Tracey Letts’ DVD collection on The Tonight Show.

“We have 10,000 Blu-Rays,” she told an exasperated Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s episode of the late-night show. “I know, my husband is a very sick man.” After Fallon asked if they’ve heard of the internet (recent history has shown that owning physical media >>> movies on streaming that might disappear forever for no reason), she said, “He doesn’t approve of streaming. There’s a website called DVD Beaver and I thought he was looking at porn but it’s actually about different… It’s all about imprints. There’s different companies that put out imprints of DVDs, so we have a lot of rare, hard media that you can’t get anymore.” Coon added, “Not that kind of hard.”

My new life goal: host a movie night for Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts. We could make popcorn, change into our pajamas, and watch Shaolin and Wu-Tang on Blu-Ray. It’s what Nora would want.

You can watch Carrie Coon’s full Tonight Show interview above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×