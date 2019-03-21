HBO

Director Amy Berg’s four-part documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed is currently airing on HBO. The documentary is essentially a companion series to Sarah Koenig’s Serial podcast, which retraces many of the same steps that Koenig took, adding commentary from a friend and advocate for Syed, Rabia Chaudry, and follows up on several theories that have been circulated since the Serial podcast originally aired.

One particular theory discussed in the documentary’s second episode, which has also gained considerable traction on a number of blogs, podcasts, and Reddit, concerns essentially a patch of grass, and the debate surrounding that grass is more heated that one might imagine.

So this Adnan thing all rests on grass? — Jason Hellerman (@JasonHellerman) March 18, 2019

First, some quick context to catch those unaware of this particular theory up to speed. The prosecution’s theory of the case in Hae Min Lee’s murder trial was that Adnan Syed strangled her on January 13th, 1999, put the body in the trunk of Lee’s own car, recruited his friend Jay Wilds to help him bury the body, and then ditched Lee’s car in a parking lot surrounded by row houses on the same day. Hae Min Lee’s car, however, was not discovered until six weeks later, on February 28th, when Jay Wilds led police to the location of the car.