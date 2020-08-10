If you were to ask 50 The Office fans to name their least favorite character, I reckon at least half would say Cathy (the other 25 would be split between Robert California, Roy, and Deangelo Vickers, who is the actual worst). Cathy was Pam’s temporary office administrator replacement for a dozen episodes in season eight when the show was beginning to run on fumes, anyway. Viewers despised her because she tried to seduce Jim away from Pam during a business trip to Florida — she was never heard from or seen again soon after, but the actress who played Cathy, Lindsey Broad, still faces online harassment.

“If anyone is wondering what it was like to be on The Office, the best comedy of this century: I just posted something on Instagram about how my dog was murdered and a bunch of people were like ‘F*ck you, Cathy, she deserved it!’ So. There ya go!” Broad tweeted (the Instagram post can be seen here, but fair warning, it’s a tough read).

The actress shared on her Instagram Stories rude comments from fans responding to a post about her dog who she said was killed last year in a vicious attack from another dog. “If your goal is being told to f*ck off by someone associated with a TV show you genuinely love, it is absolutely something you can accomplish but accomplishing it means you are both nasty and profoundly stupid,” she wrote. “Enjoy! F*ck off!”

Does Cathy suck? Of course, but that’s not Broad’s fault, and anyone who harasses her, especially after she’s suffered a personal tragedy, sucks way more.

