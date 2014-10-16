CBS Adds Stand-Alone Digital Streaming Service, So Now You Can Pay To Watch ‘Big Bang Theory’ (BAZINGA!)

The day after HBO announced it would be offering HBO Go as a stand-alone service (without a cable subscription), CBS is offering the same kind of deal. For $5.99, you can watch any CBS program, live or on-demand. That’s just $5.99 MORE than you pay now to watch CBS programming.

There are advantages, of course. While CBS is free with a broadcast antenna, in a more practical sense, you do need cable to watch CBS. With this subscription, you will not need cable. It also gives you the mobility to watch live anywhere you can find WiFi access, so while you’re at your Granny’s house, you can watch CBS programming on your phone while your Granny is watching TV (probably, CBS programming).

BUT WAIT, THERE’S A CATCH. CBS doesn’t have streaming rights to the NFL, so sorry, bruh, you can’t watch the Packers plays the Colts from your car while you’re driving back from Granny’s house.

The deal is available NOW. You can go to CBS.com right this very second and sign up. However, the LIVE television component of the deal is only available in these select cities with stations owned by CBS: Baltimore, MD (WJZ), Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) (WBZ), Chicago, IL (WBBM), Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX (KTVT), Denver, CO (KCNC), Detroit, MI (WWJ), Los Angeles, CA (KCBS), Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL (WFOR), Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN (WCCO), New York, NY (WCBS), Philadelphia, PA (KYW), Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA), Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA (KOVR) and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA (KPIX).

If you do not live in those cities, you can still sign up, but you won’t be able to watch CBS programming until the morning after it airs.

via Recode