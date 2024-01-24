jeopardy
jeopardy productions
TV

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Livid After ABC Cryptically Spoiled Who Won The Tournament

On Tuesday night, Abbott Elementary actress Lisa Ann Walter became the latest winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! Congrats! Unfortunately, the win wasn’t a surprise for everyone: As per Entertainment Weekly, ABC accidentally revealed Walter’s win before the final bout aired. And Jeopardy! heads, who can be a fairly prickly bunch, were livid.

The spoiler came towards the beginning of the episode’s broadcast, via a promo for Jimmy Kimmel Tonight! (another ABC show whose title ends with an exclamation point). The ad promised that Walter would be one of the show’s guests. Some Jeopardy! heads put two and two together and surmised that, since she was doing the late-night rounds as a Celebrity Jeopardy! contestant that she probably won. And that’s just what happened.

And so, Jeopardy!, a nice game show for brainiacs that very occasionally gets creatively bad press, came under fire from angry fans on social media.

As for Walter, she innocently posted pictures of her hanging with Kimmel shortly before that show went on air.

In happier news, the show recently got some love from one of its more famous regular viewers: Emma Stone revealed that she would love to go on the show, but not as one of its “celebrity” guests. She wants to do it the hard way, just like everyone else, saying, “I want to earn my stripes.” Good for her (and good for Walter).

(Via EW)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Glass Beach Spent A Half Decade Making 2024’s First Essential Album — Now Comes The Hard Part
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×