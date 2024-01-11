Emma Stone may have locked down a Golden Globes win for Poor Things, but there’s still one accomplishment that continues to escape the actress: Becoming a Jeopardy! contestant.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Stone revealed that she’s been trying for years to get on Jeopardy!, and no, she will not settle for the celebrity version of the show. She wants the real deal.

“I apply every June,” Stone said. “I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy.’ I want to earn my stripes. You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy.'”

Of course, if Jeopardy! producers let one celebrity appear on the regular version of the show, they’re going to have let more compete in the same way, which would actually be kind of hilarious. Imagine watching celebrities get absolutely wrecked on TV by everyday people. How is this not happening already?

In the meantime, you can catch Emma Stone’s award-winning performance in Poor Things. Here’s the official synopsis:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things is currently playing in theaters.

(Via Variety)