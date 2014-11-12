Charlie Hunnam Says Doing ‘Fifty Shades’ After ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Would Have Been A ‘F*ing Disaster’

Back in October of last year when Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the Fifty Shades of Grey movie, he blamed it on his Sons of Anarchy schedule not allowing him enough time to adequately prepare for the role. Appearing in Men’s Health this month, Hunnam elaborated on that decision, and although I’ve given up on the final season of Sons in lieu of just reading Dustin’s recaps — I think it’s safe to say for everyone’s sake that he made the right choice.

Via Us Weekly:

“I was going to finish playing a psychopath who’d just lost his wife [in Sons], and five days later I’d be on set playing Christian Grey,” the hunky 34-year-old told the mag for its December issue. “I was like, ‘This is going to be a f—ing disaster.’ It was the opposite of how I’ve tried to ground my career, not stretch myself too thin, and always do my homework.” Hunnam further explained that “there’s a tendency in this Hollywood machinery to take on too much. You end up not being able to give everything you want.” He learned early on that that kind of lifestyle doesn’t work for him. “Since I was young, I’ve been aware that I need time to myself to process everything,” he told Men’s Health.

It’s enough that poor Charlie Hunnam’s accent is all over the place, so I can’t even begin to imagine what having Jax Teller and Christian Grey taking up the same prefrontal cortex space would do to a guy. A wealthy sex man combined with a homicidal psychopath? He’d be all Christian Bale from American Psycho up in there. I can’t even tell if I’m turned on or terrified right now.