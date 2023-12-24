The new year looks like it’s ending on a weird, unfortunate note for Charlie Sheen. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department were summoned to the actor’s home last week after he was the victim of a home invasion, which left the actor assaulted but not hospitalized.

Per TMZ‘s report, on Wednesday one of Sheen’s neighbors allegedly forced her way into his home after he opened the door to her, having heard a knock. She then reportedly ripped open Sheen’s shirt and attempted to strangle him. After the purported attack, she simply went back to her home.

The LAPD eventually arrested her, booking her for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, the latter for forcing her way into his home. Sheen was not sent to the hospital.

Sheen reportedly doesn’t know what prompted his neighbor to attack him, but it’s not their first altercation. He told deputies that he’s pretty sure she’s the person who recently squirted his car with some type of sticky liquid. She also is alleged to have dumped trash in front of his door the day before her break-in.

Sheen has kept a low profile of late, only making recent news after he took umbrage with his daughter joining OnlyFans. That prompted his ex-wife and her mother, Denise Richards, to do the same, with strong results.

(Via TMZ)