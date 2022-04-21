The streaming wars are growing heated with recent news of Netflix losing subscribers for the first time in their history. The reasons for the decline are many-fold, and that includes a repeated price hikes throughout the pandemic, even during a time of inflation. Netflix also ruffled feathers with the Dave Chappelle controversy, and it hasn’t helped (as far as timing goes) that the platform also plans to crackdown on password sharing, so don’t expect to use mom’s account forever. Netflix also lost their Russian subscriber base, and in short, it’s going to take some digging (and probably some ads) for Netflix to recover. However, HBO and HBO Max are doing just fine. In fact, they’ve increased their subscriber numbers over the past quarter.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, AT&T has reported quarterly financials that reveal how, between HBO and HBO Max, the two can now count 76.8 million global subscribers. Yes, that’s still far below the reported 221.64 million subscribers with Netflix, but still, HBO and HBO Max are on the upswing (to the tune of 3 million more subscribers) with less streaming time under their combined belt. THR has the numbers in more detail:

HBO and HBO Max domestic subscribers reached 48.6 million as of March 31, up 1.8 million from 46.8 million as of the end of 2021. HBO and HBO Max added 12.8 million subscribers over the 12 months ending in March, including 4.4 million domestic users, AT&T reported.

Of course, there are plenty of factors here, including a wide range of beloved hit shows, including Hacks and The Flight Attendant along with a substantial Warner Bros. library on HBO Max. Also, the Sex And The City followup, And Just Like That…, proved to be more of a draw (even with a horror villain like Che Diaz on the scene) than one could have reasonably expected with a second season on the way.

However, there’s another secret weapon on HBO Max’s side. Via ComicBook (and according to Parrot Analytics), the most-streamed show on HBO Max is not even an original show for the streamer. Rather, the honors there go to South Park, which still has plenty of bite after all these years. Those bastards!

