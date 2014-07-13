Check Out The First Eerie Teaser For ‘American Horror Story: Freakshow’ (UPDATE)

(UPDATE: FX is telling The Huffington Post that the teaser is fan made. If this is true, then I am extremely disappointed.)
Following the first glimpse last month, the first actual teaser for the highly anticipated (by me) season of American Horror Story: Freakshow is out, which depicts a beautiful woman — the “fallen angel,” if you will — wearing a pair of authentic looking angel wings. This isn’t so creepy, I thought, as I first started playing it, until OH GOD LADY, WATCH YOUR BACK THERE IS A TERRIFYING CLOWN MAN RIGHT BEHIND YOU. OH JESUS, FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING HOLY, THE CLOWN MAN IS ACTUALLY OPERATING THE WINGS WHICH ARE GROTESQUELY IMPALED INTO HER BACK. OH DEAR GOD PLEASE SOMEONE PUT THIS WOMAN OUT OF HER MISERY.
So. Uh. This should be interesting, then? I am very excited for this show.
Meh. This season will probably start out interestingly enough, then shit the bed like every other season.
Amen to that.
Asylum was amazing, and I dug AHS and Coven. But this is pulling all my wheelhouse levers.
I was not really all that in love with Asylum, although it had some amazing moments. Coven was by far the greatest disappointment. How do you make a coven of witches in New Orleans dull?? Murder House is still my favorite thus far.
Couldn’t agree more. Quality has really declined every season. Loved that 1st season. 2nd season decided to turn it up to 12 on the ridiculous scale, and I was kind of OK with that. But sweet hell, Coven was awful.
I’m gonna go google the redhead from the 1st season, be right back. THE YOUNG ONE, mind you.
Sure hope Precious isn’t in this season. She is an awful actress.
too late
Lets hope this is better than Coven
The opening credits are the scariest part of each season. If you don’t count how horribly each season goes off the rails, that is.
Yet another season of being intriguing enough to watch the first 4 episodes, then brutal enough to not care how it ends.
And yes, they found out a way to make Emma Roberts hot and slutty and still not want to make me watch…