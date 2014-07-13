Check Out The First Eerie Teaser For ‘American Horror Story: Freakshow’ (UPDATE)

(UPDATE: FX is telling The Huffington Post that the teaser is fan made. If this is true, then I am extremely disappointed.)

Following the first glimpse last month, the first actual teaser for the highly anticipated (by me) season of American Horror Story: Freakshow is out, which depicts a beautiful woman — the “fallen angel,” if you will — wearing a pair of authentic looking angel wings. This isn’t so creepy, I thought, as I first started playing it, until OH GOD LADY, WATCH YOUR BACK THERE IS A TERRIFYING CLOWN MAN RIGHT BEHIND YOU. OH JESUS, FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING HOLY, THE CLOWN MAN IS ACTUALLY OPERATING THE WINGS WHICH ARE GROTESQUELY IMPALED INTO HER BACK. OH DEAR GOD PLEASE SOMEONE PUT THIS WOMAN OUT OF HER MISERY.

So. Uh. This should be interesting, then? I am very excited for this show.

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYclownsSCARYteasers

