Check Out Pam’s CB Handle From Tonight’s ‘Archer Vice’

#GIFs #Archer
02.24.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

This week in Archer Vice, the gang needs to get to Texas in 24 hours. Toss in a blocker car and a big rig… bus, and you got yourself a good ol’ Smokey and the Bandit homage.

I’ve got many a GIF to make tonight, but Pam learning about truck stops seems like a fun moment.

snowball

Be sure to come back here later for more GIFs and a full recap.

