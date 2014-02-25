Check Out Pam’s CB Handle From Tonight’s ‘Archer Vice’

This week in Archer Vice, the gang needs to get to Texas in 24 hours. Toss in a blocker car and a big rig… bus, and you got yourself a good ol’ Smokey and the Bandit homage.
I’ve got many a GIF to make tonight, but Pam learning about truck stops seems like a fun moment.
Pam is the best. Snowball was a perfect choice.
I, for one, didn’t get it until the shot of a random trucker brushing his teeth.
I got it right away and the shot of dude brushing his teeth sent me over the top. Between that and Woodhouse falling down the stairs, I was in tears.
The trucker brushing his teeth killed me. Literally. I’m typing this from beyind the grave.
Boo!
When I heard it, I thought back to the movie “Clerks” which was where I first heard the term in regards to blowjobs. Pam’s a straight up freak…..
Becoming pretty obvious that the crew is gonna go the whole season without actually SELLING a single kilo of coke.
They’re pretty much the Santa Claus of the drug game.
Each week they will lose more and more until there is none at all… and then what?
Kreiger is a vengeful god…
More like the Flying BJ, amirite?!
UP TOP, FLASH!
Lick-bag.
How much coke did they start with? I was trying to remember last night as they lost yet another 100 lbs. Or kilos. Whatever lick-bag.
A literal metric ton if I recall correctly.
Krieger = spit coffee out, laugh out loud, shoot milk out of nose (without having drank milk) funny.