As part of the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where she played precinct secretary/social media guru Gina Linetti, Chelsea Peretti was obviously bereft over the passing of her beloved co-star Andre Braugher. Unfortunately, that led to some awkward encounters as the actress traveled to London over the holidays shortly after news of Braugher’s death hit.

“People were coming up to me and they’re like, ‘Andre died.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘How do you feel?’ I’m like, ‘Bad?’” Peretti told Seth Meyers.

Things did not improve when she returned home and attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival to promote her new movie First Time Female Director. The actress had an extremely awkward red carpet experience that puts the whole celebrity experience in perspective.

“My movie was there, and on the red carpet, the guy goes, ‘What’s your favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode?’ And I’m talking about it. He’s like, ‘Who was funniest?’ I’m like, ‘Andre’ and I just burst into tears. It was so horrible because to be a celebrity, you’re supposed to be like a complete robot,” she said. Peretti then turned to Meyers and told him, “You know this. You do it.”

According to Peretti, the cameras kept recording as she was clearly crying, and would you believe the situation somehow got even worse? Amazingly, Peretti soldiered through it and stuck the landing.

“I’m just like, ‘This is a nightmare,'” she told Meyers. “And my publicist is like, ‘Um, uh…’ And then he goes, ‘Well, one last question: what are you bingeing?,’ while I’m crying. I’m like [mimics sobbing], ‘Beef!'”

