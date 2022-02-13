You don’t hear a lot from Chevy Chase these days. He never had a major turning point in his career like fellow ‘70s SNL alum Bill Murray, and though he hasn’t a regular high profile gig since he ditched Community after the fourth season. There were reports that he was difficult to work with on the set of the collegiate comedy, where he played devil-may-care rich guy and bigot Pierce Hawthorne. And, like his character, he really couldn’t “give a crap” if he pissed anyone off.

Chase was profiled for CBS Sunday Morning with a look at his storied career, including conquering both SNL and then movies, including the Vacation franchise. He also did a rare sit-down, in which he was asked about his former cast members complaining about his behavior on set.

“I guess you’d have to ask them. I don’t give a crap,” Chase responded. “I am who I am. And I like where— who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care.”

Among the stories that emerged from the show’s set was that Chase got into a heated argument in 2012 with creator Dan Harmon, with whom he repeatedly clashed, over Pierce saying bigoted things. Chase reportedly snapped, saying that next he’ll be told to call one of the Black cast members the N-word. It wasn’t revealed whether he was referring to Donald Glover or Yvette Nicole Brown specifically. Chase left the show not long after, though he made a guest appearance on the following season.

You can watch the full CBS Sunday Morning segment above.

(Via Deadline)