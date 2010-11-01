Chicago Cops Are Super-Serious, Guys

This is the trailer for Fox’s “The Chicago Code,” a new police drama that will begin in February. Ordinarily, I’d dismiss something like this as another variant of “Police Cops!,” but this is made by Shawn Ryan, who created “The Shield” (which, in turn, helped make FX a breeding ground for quality dramas). So we should probably give it a chance, even through there’s a Hall of Fame hokey TV trailer line at around the 46-second mark:
You think you can change how things get done… IN CHICAGO?!??!
You really need to watch it for the full effect. If Fox runs this promo enough, that line could be the new “YOU’RE RISKING A PATIENT’S LIFE!” And just look at how well “House” has done since then.
HIS FATHER IS THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY!!!1!!ONE!
Does this mean that Terriers is done? And Fox will definitely run that promo into the ground.
If Fox runs this promo enough, that line could be the new “YOU’RE RICKING A PATIENT’S LIFE!”
In fairness to those shows, it’s never safe to Rick Roll anyone in a fragile medical condition.
Never gonna give you up…
House never gonna give up on a patient, never gonna let them down, never gonna tell them lies or desert them.
Hahaha, wehavehair beat me to it. Amazing that line has lasted so long. RIP Ron Silver.
You think you can change how things get done… IN CHICAGO?!??!
Lovie will challenge that statement and lose
“You think you can step on how many dicks…. IN CHICAGO?!@?
“Welcome to the O.C., bitch.”
“You think you can change how things get done… IN CHICAGO?!”
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chi-town.”
You think you can change how things get done… IN CHICAGO?!??!
At what point does your city get too small or too generic to have lines like that? THIS IS EAST LANSING, WE DON’T PLAY BY THE RULES MOTHERFUCKERS!?!?!!
Shawn Ryan doing this has nothing to do with terriers. JJ Abrams didn’t take his name off LOST when he started on Fringe or Star Trek.
“You think you can RISK A PATIENT’S LIFE?… IN CHICAGO?”
If they had used that line, “Chicago Hope” would have stayed on the air.
“Hey, you’re changing how things get done in Chicago.”
“No, Chicago’s changing how I get things done.”
“I already work around the clock to change how things get done in Chicago!”
Da Beals.
I wonder if she can take off her bullet proof vest without us seeing her boobies ?
I work at FOX affiliate. When the info for this show first went out it was called “Ride Along”, but I guess that wasn’t Chicagoy enough. From what I hear they almost went with “Deep Dish PD”.
It doesn’t look too bad though. It has Flashdance, General Wheeler, and the bother from Brotherhood (not to be confused with Brothers)
“At what point does your city get too small or too generic to have lines like that? THIS IS EAST LANSING, WE DON’T PLAY BY THE RULES MOTHERFUCKERS!?!?!!”
Obviously Chicago is neither small or generic, I think you’ll need to try another argument.