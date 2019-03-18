Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although it’s been less than six months since the The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina debuted on Netflix, the streaming service fast-tracked the series for four seasons after its raging success, so, we’ve already seeing a full-on trailer on top of the brief teaser that’s been released for season 2. Within these few gory minutes, it becomes clear that Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch is not only embracing her powers after taking the Dark Baptism plunge, but she’s ready to start a fire. After the ensuing ruckus — including plenty of grousing by the Spellman aunts over the Sabrina’s darker side and shots of the weird sisters spazzing out — we meet a new, unnamed character, who can’t be anyone other than Satan himself, Lucifer Morningstar. Another important detail here? The cats are done being quiet and civilized, so Praise Satan.

Naturally, the series hasn’t yet revealed whether Salem the Cat will start talking anytime soon, but the series reprises “Cherry Bomb” to usher in all the melee, and we catch a glimpse of the deliciously decadent Miranda Otto as Miss Wardwell/Lilith. The second season will also play up the budding love triangle between Sabrina, warlock Nicholas (Gavin Leatherwood), and human Harvey (Ross Lynch). This turn was inevitable, although Nicholas already made it clear last season that warlocks aren’t monogamous, so that statement may come back to bite him. #TeamHarvey

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on April 5. Check out the lush new poster with Sabrina letting everyone know who’s back, witches.