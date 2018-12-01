Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Netflix reboot Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back on April 5, a mere six months after its first season. And it continues to not feel much like Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the ’90s incarnation that starred Melissa Joan Hart. That version never had a trailer set to a faithful cover of The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb,” nor did it attract the legal ire of Satanists.

This new, darker, nastier Sabrina — itself spun from a darkier, nastier comics reboot which started hitting stands in 2014 — will bring back Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka, as a, well, teenage witch, though one who’s decidedly not squeaky clean like Hart’s version. Also of note is the presence of Lucy Davis, aka Dawn from the original English The Office, whose comeback started with her scene-stealing turn as over-extended assistant Etta Candy in the Wonder Woman movie.

We’re actually still awaiting the one-off holiday special, which is due to hit Netflix on December 14, and which boasts a certain Buffy alum as well. But judging from the trailer, the next round of episodes will feature a mosh-pit, so is it really so un-’90s after all? Anyway, it ought to pair up well with that other witchy reboot, Charmed, though that one doesn’t hail Satan, so what’s the point?