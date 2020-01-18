Chris Hemsworth Will Become A ‘Human Guinea Pig’ For A New National Geographic Show

Chris Hemsworth is superhuman in movies and, it seems, in real life. The MCU’s resident Thor is one of the only actors on the planet who could play Asgard’s most ripped hero, he’s in such good shape that he even launched his own fitness app, even after semi-controversially mutating into Fat Thor. He’s so confident in his physique that he’ll be loaning himself out as a “human guinea pig,” letting his body take some blows for a show for National Geographic.

Entitled Limitless — not to be confused with the pseudo-scientific 2011 thriller starring Bradley Cooper, nor its short-lived TV spin-off — the show, as per Entertainment Weekly, will “explore different ways humans can live longer in the new scientific docuseries” by forcing him to endure “six physical and mental challenges around the world.”

Mind you, this isn’t a mere Bear Grylls situation, putting him through the rough for our entertainment, nor akin to Morgan Spurlock seeing what happens when you eat nothing but McDonald’s for a month. Instead the show will take a more positive tack, with each episode showing him experimenting with a new challenge meant to extend human life — not just his but ideally the viewer’s, too.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth revealed in a statement. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.” Good luck!

(Via EW)