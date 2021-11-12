As part of Friday’s Disney+ event, the streaming service has unveiled the new trailer for Chris Hemsworth‘s upcoming National Geographic series Limitless. The six-part series will send the super jacked Marvel star across the globe where he will learn to literally fight the effects of aging. Sure, Hemsworth plays an immortal lightning god on the big screen, but it’s an entirely different pursuit to brave the elements in pursuit of a longer life. Judging by the trailer, Hemsworth is up to the challenge, and if his body wasn’t already in peak physical shape before, it will be now.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Chris Hemsworth embarks on an epic mission to transform himself by training for six extraordinary challenges, showing how to fight aging at every stage of life – and in doing so discovers how we can all live healthier, smarter and longer lives. Each episode will tackle a different way we can live better for longer: regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging memory and confronting mortality. Hemsworth will meet leading longevity scientists who believe that the key to staying young lies in rooting out and reversing the ravages of time before they take hold, and learn secrets from superhumans who demonstrate the mind-blowing extent of human potential.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth will start streaming on Disney+ in 2022.