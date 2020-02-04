Chris Pratt Is Returning To Television For A Very Not-Andy Dwyer Role

Since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015, Chris Pratt has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world. That is a weird thing to process, as I still see him as the guy who acted out Road House and wrote a song about a tiny horse, not someone who’s been in four movies that made over $1 billion at the box office, including the highest-grossing film of all-time. In fact, with his Marvel Cinematic Universe and Jurassic World (and, uh, Passengers) shooting schedules, his only TV credit since the Parks finale is a single episode of Mom, starring his then-wife Anna Faris. But Pratt is returning to the small screen for a new series with his Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua.

Described as a conspiracy thriller, The Terminal List “follows Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light as Reece discovers dark forces working against him,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. Pratt will star in and produce the series, which does not currently have a network attached, while Fuqua will also produce and direct the pilot:

The drama is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name, which Pratt and Fuqua brought to MRC Television, which will serve as the studio on the drama and shop the package to potential buyers. Sources say The Terminal List is envisioned as a multiple-season scripted drama (and not a closed-ended limited series). The drama will be shopped to prestige outlets like FX and premium cable networks and streaming services.

With Pratt’s involvement, a bidding war for The Terminal List is bound to ensue. I’m sure Amazon is especially interested, as the streaming service has a history with NBC sitcom stars who got jacked. Maybe there can be a crossover where Pratt’s Terminal List character and John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan team up commit a pie-based crime, and there’s only one man who can stop them.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)