Chris Pratt Tweeted His First Headshot And His Nickname For Himself Is As Glorious As You’d Imagine

When you’ve just been named the season-opening SNL host and the entire year has been coming up you, staying grounded and self-deprecating is a must. Chris Pratt gets this. So he follows up Saturday Night Live announcements with tweets like this…

The name's Douchemaster McChest And this is my first headshot. You're welcome. #throwbackthursday circa 2000 pic.twitter.com/85B6tl3swn — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 12, 2014

He had me at everything in the photo. “Douchemaster McChest” for all the bonus points.