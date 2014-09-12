Chris Pratt Tweeted His First Headshot And His Nickname For Himself Is As Glorious As You’d Imagine

When you’ve just been named the season-opening SNL host and the entire year has been coming up you, staying grounded and self-deprecating is a must. Chris Pratt gets this. So he follows up Saturday Night Live announcements with tweets like this…
He had me at everything in the photo. “Douchemaster McChest” for all the bonus points.
Like a beefy Heath Ledger
Mama like.
SIDEBURNS
I think he was eyeing a guest shot on Welcome Back Kotter.
Looks like the older brother from Eight is Enough.
Willie Aames called. He wants his perm back.
Sorry man, Christopher Atkins tried to call first, but that damn island has no signal.
I hope Tracy Morgan is well enough to appear on the SNL premiere. I really want to see Star Lord team up with Astronaut Jones.
Shouldn’t it be Douchemaster McChest, FBI?