Chris Pratt Tweeted His First Headshot And His Nickname For Himself Is As Glorious As You’d Imagine

Editorial Director
09.12.14 9 Comments

When you’ve just been named the season-opening SNL host and the entire year has been coming up you, staying grounded and self-deprecating is a must. Chris Pratt gets this. So he follows up Saturday Night Live announcements with tweets like this…

He had me at everything in the photo. “Douchemaster McChest” for all the bonus points.

