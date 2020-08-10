Nearly two years ago, we found out that Chris Rock would be the unlikely star of Fargo‘s fourth season. Time is even weirder than a flat circle lately, though, and after a pandemic-related delay, we’re finally gonna see Rock in Fargo, along with Timothy Olyphant (picking up his lawman hat again as Dick “Deafy” Wickware) and Jason Schwartzman, everyone with very Fargo-appropriate character names. The show’s setting is moving both time and place (1950s Kansas City), and we’ve got a premiere date: Sunday, September 27.

Rock (as seen in the show’s trailer) shall portray the leader of an African-American crime family, Loy Cannon, who’s battling for his share of the American dream against Jason Schwartzman’s rising crime boss, Josto Fadda. The Italian mafia has its tentacles all up in the city, and a very tenuous truce goes sideways with loyalties tested. This season promises not only the violence and bloodshed that we’re used to from Fargo but also high drama involved with the intertwining of immigration, assimilation, and power.

Come for the offbeat crime drama of Fargo, but stay for the fantastic names, like Detective Odis Weff (Jack Huston), Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), Ebal Violante (Francesco Acquaroli), Constant Calamita (Gaetano Bruno), Antoon Dumini (Sean Fortunato), Patrick “Rabbi” Milligan (Ben Whishaw), and Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield). Oh, and crime bosses who give their sons names like Satchel and Zero.

Get ready for September 27, y’all.