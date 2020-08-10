FX
TV

FX’s Chris Rock-Starring Season Of ‘Fargo’ Finally Has A Fall Premiere Date

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Nearly two years ago, we found out that Chris Rock would be the unlikely star of Fargo‘s fourth season. Time is even weirder than a flat circle lately, though, and after a pandemic-related delay, we’re finally gonna see Rock in Fargo, along with Timothy Olyphant (picking up his lawman hat again as Dick “Deafy” Wickware) and Jason Schwartzman, everyone with very Fargo-appropriate character names. The show’s setting is moving both time and place (1950s Kansas City), and we’ve got a premiere date: Sunday, September 27.

Rock (as seen in the show’s trailer) shall portray the leader of an African-American crime family, Loy Cannon, who’s battling for his share of the American dream against Jason Schwartzman’s rising crime boss, Josto Fadda. The Italian mafia has its tentacles all up in the city, and a very tenuous truce goes sideways with loyalties tested. This season promises not only the violence and bloodshed that we’re used to from Fargo but also high drama involved with the intertwining of immigration, assimilation, and power.

Come for the offbeat crime drama of Fargo, but stay for the fantastic names, like Detective Odis Weff (Jack Huston), Oraetta Mayflower (Jessie Buckley), Ebal Violante (Francesco Acquaroli), Constant Calamita (Gaetano Bruno), Antoon Dumini (Sean Fortunato), Patrick “Rabbi” Milligan (Ben Whishaw), and Ethelrida Pearl Smutny (E’myri Crutchfield). Oh, and crime bosses who give their sons names like Satchel and Zero.

Get ready for September 27, y’all.

Topics: #Fargo, #FXTags: , ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×