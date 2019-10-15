Chrissy Teigen’s Theory About Jim And Pam Is Tearing ‘The Office’ Fans Apart

After briefly drifting apart, The Office couple Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly make up in time for the series finale, when we learn that they moved from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Austin, Texas, and lived happily ever after. Or did they? Chrissy Teigen recently opened a Twitter poll asking her followers what Jim and Pam are up to now, 10 years after they got married. The options: together, separated, divorced, or open marriage.

The winner, by far, was “together” with 70 percent of the vote, followed by “open marriage” (11 percent), separated (10 percent), and “divorced” (nine percent). Teigen isn’t so sure, however. “Guys I’m loving your endless love optimism here but I didn’t ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think,” she tweeted, adding, “I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught.” Jim should stay away from women named Cathy. Teigen continued:

“Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me). They never went to Austin. You know it and I know it. I talk about moving to Austin every other day and here I am. Not in Austin. Actually you know what? Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam.”

C’mon, if any The Office couple is doomed, it’s Kelly and Ryan. Anyway, Teigen’s poll has led to a wide range of replies and Michael Scott “nooooo” GIFs.

Together but they went through a rough patch and are in marriage counseling now — Kim (@kimba2190) October 13, 2019

Kelly and Ryan get married sporadically it lasts a couple weeks (maybe 2) and then get divorced because Ryan says it’s too much to deal with and they have too much history. Pam and Jim stay together because they have kids and Pam likes to be comfortable. — Abigail Kopp (@abbyld7) October 14, 2019

Jim has a side chick named Emily, but Pam is willing to overlook it because they DID move to Austin & she has a fabulous art studio there! Everyone's happy ending looks different, ya' know! ALSO, maybe Kelly & Ryan are the ones that split up! — Cyn (@Cyn190) October 14, 2019

They were the best tv couple pic.twitter.com/0sVyFX3D3n — Ahsha Abu-Ali (@AhshaAbuAli) October 13, 2019

Together, but depressed — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 14, 2019

Bob and Phyllis: Open Marriage

Stanley: Divorced again

Ryan and Kelly: Divorced

Michael and Holly: Married

Dwight and Angela: Married, but separated for awhile

Jim and Pam: Married, but renewed their vows at Niagara Falls when they went through another rough patch a few years ago — Allie Mauldin (@amaulz) October 14, 2019

honestly jim really sucked a lot in the last seasons so it'd be a big shock if they were together still — chanandler bong (@_AllieNicole) October 13, 2019

TOGETHER how dare you suggest otherwise — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 13, 2019

why would you even make me think about the possibility of them not being together.. that psychically hurts my soul — Morgan Feyedelem (@morgmariee) October 14, 2019

Why are you speculating on this? pic.twitter.com/76gadgogdy — Visa Diva (@mjswenson71) October 13, 2019

(Via Twitter)