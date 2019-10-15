NBC

Chrissy Teigen’s Theory About Jim And Pam Is Tearing ‘The Office’ Fans Apart

After briefly drifting apart, The Office couple Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly make up in time for the series finale, when we learn that they moved from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Austin, Texas, and lived happily ever after. Or did they? Chrissy Teigen recently opened a Twitter poll asking her followers what Jim and Pam are up to now, 10 years after they got married. The options: together, separated, divorced, or open marriage.

The winner, by far, was “together” with 70 percent of the vote, followed by “open marriage” (11 percent), separated (10 percent), and “divorced” (nine percent). Teigen isn’t so sure, however. “Guys I’m loving your endless love optimism here but I didn’t ask what you HOPE for, I asked what you actually think,” she tweeted, adding, “I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes and Pam still can’t figure out her phone so he never has to answer FaceTimes and he never gets caught.” Jim should stay away from women named Cathy. Teigen continued:

“Pam is unhappy but content with their income and children so she’s like whatever and draws things for Etsy like cozy home signs (wait is this me). They never went to Austin. You know it and I know it. I talk about moving to Austin every other day and here I am. Not in Austin. Actually you know what? Phyllis and Bob are def still together. Dwight and Angela still together. Michael and Holly definitely together. Mathematically (i got a C+) SOMEONE here has to be divorced. It’s Jim and Pam.”

C’mon, if any The Office couple is doomed, it’s Kelly and Ryan. Anyway, Teigen’s poll has led to a wide range of replies and Michael Scott “nooooo” GIFs.

(Via Twitter)

Topics: #Chrissy Teigen, #The Office

