Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter after a brief hiatus, but she might wish she wasn’t.

The author, model, and TV host is facing backlash for throwing a Squid Game-themed party with her husband, singer John Legend. The issue isn’t that Teigen and Legend showed their appreciation for literally the biggest show in Netflix history — a lot of people dressed as Squid Game characters for Halloween, and that’s fine. It’s how.

“The famous couple enlisted the help of party planners Wife of the Party to construct the event, and transform the couple’s California home to look like the show’s set,” the New York Post reported. “The event featured a maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with cash.” One winner even went home with “a flight to Napa and dinner for two at French Laundry,” a famous California restaurant. Squid Game is about impoverished people playing a literal game of life or death to win 45.6 billion won (or $38 million), but here was Teigen and her rich friends missing the point of the show with an ostentatious and wildly expensive reenactment. It’s the Parasite tweet all over again.

Teigen called the party “absolutely epic,” but others disagreed.

the simply unmatched irony of john legend and chrissy teigen hosting a squid game party for all their rich celeb friends >>> pic.twitter.com/UdCj80li0l — Leah R. (from class) (@leahroemer) November 15, 2021

Who do you think missed the point more: Kylie Jenner and her Handmaid's Tale party or Chrissy Teigen with her Squid Game party? pic.twitter.com/BUJVLXFGsZ — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) November 14, 2021

Yknow what, I’m tired of being self aware and trying to live a judgment free life. I wish to be as ignorant as Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game party with her rich LA friends. — Alex Reino (@alexreino) November 13, 2021

Chrissy Teigen threw a Squid Game themed party and once again missed the entire point — 1984’s George Whorewell (Taylor’s Version) (@EwdatsGROSS) November 14, 2021

Chrissy Teigen having a squid games party is one of the most predictable things this year had to offer https://t.co/8itP9AP92R — meowthra (meowthra’s version) (ft phoebe bridgers) (@mewowthra) November 19, 2021

no longer worried about my personal abilities in textual analysis because at least i'm not chrissy teigen doing squid game with her rich celebrity friends because she thinks she's sae-byeok and not one of the gross rich american VIPs betting on the murder games — zoë (sad girl autumn version) (@zoenone0none) November 12, 2021

Nothing says “I didn’t understand Squid Game” like Chrissy Teigen hosting a Squid Game Party. — caitlin, unhinged (@confusenthuse) November 14, 2021

Usually I’m a fan of Chrissy Teigen but there’s something super fucked up and weird about spending the weekend cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends. — sweeter than freedom (@topscallop) November 13, 2021

Taking personal offense at the complete lack of self awareness Chrissy Teigen must have in order to throw a Squid Game-themed party where she watches her rich friends 'fight to the death'. The commentary just writes itself… — ﻡ (@maira_asaad) November 15, 2021

Here’s Teigen’s Instagram post about the party:

