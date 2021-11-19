chrissy teigen squid game
Chrissy Teigen Is Facing Backlash For Throwing A Wildly Expensive ‘Squid Game’-Themed Party

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter after a brief hiatus, but she might wish she wasn’t.

The author, model, and TV host is facing backlash for throwing a Squid Game-themed party with her husband, singer John Legend. The issue isn’t that Teigen and Legend showed their appreciation for literally the biggest show in Netflix history — a lot of people dressed as Squid Game characters for Halloween, and that’s fine. It’s how.

“The famous couple enlisted the help of party planners Wife of the Party to construct the event, and transform the couple’s California home to look like the show’s set,” the New York Post reported. “The event featured a maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with cash.” One winner even went home with “a flight to Napa and dinner for two at French Laundry,” a famous California restaurant. Squid Game is about impoverished people playing a literal game of life or death to win 45.6 billion won (or $38 million), but here was Teigen and her rich friends missing the point of the show with an ostentatious and wildly expensive reenactment. It’s the Parasite tweet all over again.

Teigen called the party “absolutely epic,” but others disagreed.

Here’s Teigen’s Instagram post about the party:

(Via the New York Post)

