Chuck Norris Becomes Actual Texas Ranger

Chuck Norris is by far and away the most famous Texas Ranger, which is saying a lot given Nolan Ryan’s 5,714 career strikeouts. So it only makes sense that he will become an honorary Texas Ranger today:

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is scheduled to present the actor and executive director of “Walker, Texas Ranger” with a designation as an honorary member of the famed law enforcement group Thursday. Ceremonies to honor the 70-year-old martial arts star and entertainment action hero, who is known for doing good and going after bad guys and gals in the long-running TV series, will take place at a Texas Rangers office in suburban Dallas. [LA Times]

Nothing would make me happier than Conan O’Brien showing up at this ceremony to give him a bronzed lever. In conclusion, here’s Chuck Norris with Cowboy Kitty: