Chuck Norris Becomes Actual Texas Ranger

Chuck Norris is by far and away the most famous Texas Ranger, which is saying a lot given Nolan Ryan’s 5,714 career strikeouts. So it only makes sense that he will become an honorary Texas Ranger today:
Texas Gov. Rick Perry is scheduled to present the actor and executive director of “Walker, Texas Ranger” with a designation as an honorary member of the famed law enforcement group Thursday.
Ceremonies to honor the 70-year-old martial arts star and entertainment action hero, who is known for doing good and going after bad guys and gals in the long-running TV series, will take place at a Texas Rangers office in suburban Dallas. [LA Times]
Nothing would make me happier than Conan O’Brien showing up at this ceremony to give him a bronzed lever. In conclusion, here’s Chuck Norris with Cowboy Kitty:
I’d like to say that this is a waste of my state’s government time and resources, but this is incredibly productive by comparison.
Next thing you know, Steven Seagal will be a deputy.
I would definitely watch a Chuck Norris and Cowboy Kitty TV show. Purrfect Rangers.
Chuck Norris is 70? Jesus.
I’m incapable of thinking that a fundamentalist creationist is badass. Couldn’t Texas have just honored his beard instead?
Yet our President still finds time to play basketball. THE GALL!
Walker told me i have Aids.