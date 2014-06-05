CNN Compares American POW Bowe Bergdahl’s Situation To ‘Homeland’ Because CNN Is Ridiculous

CNN anchor Don Lemon — the same man who once suggested that a black hole might have swallowed Flight 370 — had Homeland executive producer Gideon Raff on the show to talk about American POW Bowe Bergdahl’s situation. Why? Is it because Raff’s father Economic Adviser to the Israeli Embassy? Was it because he was a paratrooper for THE Israeli Army? No, and while neither one of those facts about Raff would make him a particularly good expert to talk about the release of Bergdahl, they’re better than the fact that he is producer on a FICTIONAL show about prisoner of war who was released after being kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.
But that’s exactly why CNN had him on, so that Don Lemon could ask Raff about the similarities between Bergdahl and Nicholas Brody, a FICTIONAL character played by AN ACTOR in a MADE-UP SHOW. This is like having Chris Pratt on to talk about the capturing a terrorist because he played a soldier in Zero Dark Thirty or comparing the disappearance of Flight 370 to the disappearing plane in Lost … oh wait. They HAVE done that.
Jesus, CNN. You are not required to find an entry point into every story from something in popular culture. Have some respect for yourselves.
Source: CNN
Man the gary oldman cell phone ads have gotten really demeaning.
Wait, this wasn’t everyone’s first thought when they heard this story?
That’s exactly what I was going to say. I don’t see how its ridiculous. “Brody” was the first thing to pop into my mind when I heard this story. He even has the ginger beard!!!
No, because one is a fucking tv show, and the other is a guy who spent five years living with the taliban.
Its disgusting what happening to Bergdahl, guy went through hell, and now he’s going to be hated upon returning to his own country. They had to cancel a welcome home parade because of security concerns from wack jobs.
Good job merica.
It’s what I thought of. But it’s one thing to mention the ironic similarities to your friends at a party and another thing to bring the show’s creator onto your “news network” to discuss the story.
I’m surprised they didn’t bring Chuck Lorre on when they discovered the Higgs Boson particle.
guy went through hell
Hey, at least the deserter is still alive (unlike some of those soldiers that went looking for him.)
Oh you saw his military records? You were there on base when he “deserted”.
I mean its not like you have no idea what desertion actually entails and how you have to be awol for 31 days for that to be an actual charge levied against you. Nah you’re in the fucking know. Just like you aren’t blaming him for deaths that happened to patrols weeks after they stopped looking for him.
This is absolutely what I thought. If he gives a press briefing, I’m sure he’ll be making weird signs with his hand the whole time.
@tuggernuts It absolutely was.
Actually it is his fellow soldiers from his unit that are calling him a deserter. And some CIA say he actively aided the Taliban.
Fellow soldiers are never produced to lie about someone after the fact, like say people who were on a Swift Boat or anything.
Undisclosed unsourced cia rumor about him actively aiding the enemy? Well shit lets hang him right now!
judasdubois did you believe OJ was set up?
No of us have any idea what he did. Most of his fellow soldiers don’t either, as he disappeared with no witnesses. Some leapt to conclusions, and maybe they’re right, but at the moment, it’s all just speculation.
But let’s assume he was a traitor. Let’s assume he worked for the Taliban and told them about military tactics. Let’s assume every malicious rumor that the howler monkeys of the right-wing propaganda machine are spinning are all true, and then some.
Even if every single rumor that’s being spread out there is true, then we still should have brought him home. We don’t leave men behind, period. If he needs to face justice, he’ll face it here. The Army’s pretty good at discipline, you know?
That said, it has been delightful watching the same conservatives who were screaming that Obama was a traitor for not bringing him home are now screaming that Obama is a traitor for bringing him home:
I’ve always thought the right wing hated Obama more than they loved America, but they’re making it plain to see for everyone now.
If you’ve followed the story for a long time, the accusations of desertion have been around from the beginning. That part of the story has been well covered, even before the Rolling Stone story a few years back. We absolutely needed to get him back. Believe it or not this has happened before, several times. A few years back a soldier from the Scottish regiment of the British army did something similar but he actually snuck out to try to find some gear he’d lost. The Taliban caught him and murdered him. But the story on Berghdal has been out for years and hasn’t really changed. The politics are one of the worst parts of it. There are legitimate concerns about how the prisoner swap went down but it’s impossible to separate those from the usual republican slams. And Obama’s rose garden thing was probably a bad idea.
You know, I’d fault CNN more for this if I didn’t remember that much of the Bush administration’s approach to the issue of torture was based on their love of 24.
CNN’s problem, I think, is that they’ve decided that they don’t want to be seen as a Right Wing or Left Wing mouthpiece like Fox News and MSNBC have become. They wanted to try and appear unbiased overall, some righty, some lefty, mostly middle.
While this is commendable, it just seems like, these days, that’s NOT what people want. So they’ve realized that, if they’re not going to try and get viewers via political bias, they need to do these wacky stunts to try and get attention. Maybe they figure being ridiculed is better than being ignored. At least it gets attention. This can’t last though. They’re going to have to pick a side and, currently, the Right is where the money is, so that’s probably where they’ll have to go to survive.
It’s truly unfortunate, but that fact is, unbiased news, free of boxed heads shouting at each other and just flat out making shit up to present as “facts”, is gone, never to return. The money is in whipping up emotions, not presenting the truth. In refusing to play along, and instead pulling crap like this, CNN just looks pathetic to everyone. At least if they picked a side, they’d only look ridiculous to half of political spectrum, instead of all of it.
Bergdahl looks a lot better than Brody when we got him back.
This is why I keep waiting for Sybil the Soothsayer to follow The Strange Musings of Don Lemon Hour. CNN is Network is CNN is Network is CNN.
We ouroboros now.
Ah, one can always count on Otto Mans complete loathing of anything right of center….grrr, Republicans are mean, let me comment on EVERY NEWS STORY ON HERE ABOUT IT. I’m sure your productivity never suffers while you’re using your company internet to research your vitriol. Its almost made me stop reading anything on here because I know I’m going to get this guys over the top loathing.