Cobie Smulders has it good. The actress gets to do whatever she wants: indies, like the excellent Results, and TV, like How I Met Your Mother and the sadly aborted Stumptown, plus her recent turn as Ann Coulter on Impeachment. And every now and then Marvel calls her to reprise Maria Hill, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who’s been with the franchise ever since the original Avengers. But it’s been a while since she had much to do. But now that she’s signed on for one of their big new Disney+ shows, perhaps that will change.

As per Variety, Smulders has been summoned back for Secret Invasion, which will focus on the Skrulls, the extra-terrestrial baddies introduced in Captain Marvel. The aliens can shape-shift, and the show will focus on a faction of them who have been covertly living on Earth for years. Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Skrull general Talos, while Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury. In fact, the whole cast is pretty impressive. No less than Oscar-winner — and beloved awards ceremony staple — Olivia Coleman will appear, as will Emilia Clarke and top shelf character actor Christopher McDonald.

But what of Smulders’ Maria Hill? Will she get the plum role in the action that she’s long deserved? Smulders is a witty and versatile performer, able to do comedy and rom-coms and action and drama. Whatever the case, it will be her first turn as Maria Hill since Spider-Man: Far from Home, which wasn’t that long ago but, then, she only popped up for the end credits.

