Cobra Kai‘s infuriatingly good third season did plenty of shaking up with the cast. It brought back multiple familiar faces from the films, including The Karate Kid Part II‘s Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) and even managed to coax Elisabeth Shue back as Ali after writing her into the script in a leap of faith. The show wisely downplayed the popsicle-wielding, extremely judgy Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro), but the cast shakeups were not without controversy. Fans definitely noticed the omission of a fan favorite character, Aisha (Nichole Brown) from the Cobra Kai dojo, and there’s no indication of when or whether she’ll return in Season 4

Whatever happens, Season 4 is not only a go but already in production. Late last week, Netflix tweeted that the season was “officially underway” with a debut episode called, “Let’s Begin.” Here’s a photo of a script that’s written by showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Scholossberg).

The streamer also announced a few nuggets of casting information. First, Vanessa Rubio (Carmen) and Peyton List (Tory) will be back as regular cast members. Also expect to see Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O’Brien as new members of the dojo. Which dojo? That’s not yet been established, so they could be with John Kreese, or they could be with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as part of their new (and begrudging) super dojo.

There’s also every reason to believe that (given John Kreese’s late-breaking phone call) the Terry Silver character will make an appearance in Season 4, too. There’s still no word on Aisha, however. Fingers crossed for a surprise return because that would make viewers incredibly happy.