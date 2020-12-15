Netflix’s Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer confirmed a jam-packed set of events that will include Ralph Macchio’s Daniel-san returning to Okinawa, Japan, where he will encounter an old rival, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), who was last seen in The Karate Kid Part II. In addition, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz told Total Film/Games Radar that this season will honor Mr. Miyagi’s spirit, and that Daniel’s voyage will function as a soul-seeking pilgrimage. In this new clip, Daniel seems to sort-of find what he’s looking for while reuniting with a former love, Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita).

I say “sort-of” because there’s something happening in a roundabout way here. Daniel reminisces about how Miyagi always had the answers he sought, and now, he struggles to guide his own students in the same way. “I wish he could be here to guide me,” Daniel mused. And Kumiko answers, “I think I can make that happen.”

Sooo… a séance? Noooo. I’m being silly here, but obviously, the late Pat Morita has not been of this world for over a decade. Flashbacks will happen, but I’m wondering if Miyagi left something behind (a journal, an artifact, a freaking hologram, who knows?) for Daniel-san to help guide him on his way. Hurwitz also previously revealed, “We’re constantly looking for ways to honour Pat Morita’s legacy and make it feel like he’s a part of the series, because he’s such an important part of the Karate Kid universe.” In other words, this is quite a cryptic clip, I’m looking forward to seeing the followup.

Ahead of Cobra Kai‘s first two seasons arriving on Netflix, Ralph Macchio made a promise to us: “The best is yet to come in this series! And I believe in that.” Well, those first two seasons are a tough self-act to follow, but Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossenberg have already made it clear that they take the franchise’s legacy seriously, so viewers must trust that every aspect involved still sits in the right hands. From the Season 3 synopsis:

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

Cobra Kai will return for Season 3 on Netflix in January.