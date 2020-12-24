Cobra Kai is kicking off (sorry) its new season a bit earlier than initially expected. Netflix announced that Season 3 of the streaming revival of the Karate Kid franchise would debut on New Year’s Day rather than a week later, allowing a technology-challenged Johnny Lawrence break the news himself.

The video shows Lawrence doing something we all probably wish was actually possible: manually changing release date information on Netflix to speed things up a bit.

“I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing,” the video’s caption claims Lawrence said. “Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you on New Year’s, nerds.”

The clip is actually repurposing a funny moment from Season 2, where Johnny struggles to understand anything about how the internet works after buying a very old used laptop to try creating a Cobra Kai website.

Apparently he’s gotten a lot better at all of that stuff if he’s hacking Netflix in canon, but we’ll have to wait a week less to see if it’s actually part of Season 3. There are certainly a lot of other things to deal with in that season, though, so maybe Lawrence’s internet hacking tips won’t make the cut. But it’s a clever way to reveal that we’re all getting more Cobra Kai a bit earlier than we expected. A nice little holiday treat for weary karate fans eager to leave 2020 behind.