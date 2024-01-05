Cobra Kai will give Netflix viewers one final season before the next The Karate Kid movie arrives. That film will not include the younger Cobra Kai cast but will star Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan together to unite the souls of the previous two branches of films. And back to that younger cast, there might actually be some Season 6 appearances that could surprise viewers. How so?

The promise of “the biggest and baddest” season on the books will reportedly film for a full six months, if the recent suggestion of Xolo Maridueña (who will have to shave his face every day for that long as Miguel) is to be taken at face value. That could potentially add up to a super-sized season, possibly split into two halves, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

That’s not the potentially surprising part, so let’s get to that: the massive filming gap between seasons (we’ll get to that in a moment) means what we might see younger cast members returning after growth spurts.

This has already happened to some degree on the series in previous seasons. Remember how the much maligned Anthony LaRusso appeared during his “lecturing while eating a popsicle” phase in Season 3?

In Season 5, he (finally) put his tech obsession to good use and became less insufferable in the season finale. Likewise, actor Griffin Santopietro had experienced a growth spurt and looked like a brand-new dude:

This phenomenon might be even more apparent for Season 6. Back in January 2022, Jacob Bertrand (who portrays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz) revealed to us that the show had already finished filming Season 5 (right as Season 4 was due to be released). Fast forward to January 2024, and Season 6 paused production right after completing the season premiere. So that means more than two years have passed before most of the final season will have filmed, and a lot can happen in two years, all while these characters still supposedly remain in high school. Maybe Anthony will even pick up a popsicle again. You never know.

Cobra Kai should hopefully return in late 2024.