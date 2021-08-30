Following the passing of legendary actor Ed Asner, his Cobra Kai co-stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio both paid their respects and gratitude for Asner gracing the show with his presence. The late actor played Sid Weinberg, the emotionally abusive step-father to Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence, and recently popped up in Season 3.

“Devastated to hear this news,” Zabka wrote on Twitter. “What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed”

Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner 💔 🙌🏼 https://t.co/5pfDJuMR2t — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) August 29, 2021

Macchio also offered his condolences. “So saddened by this news,” the Karate Kid star wrote. “A legend and icon in the acting world. Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner”

So saddened by this news. A legend and icon in the acting world. Endless respect for his body of work on so many levels. Ed had graced the Cobra Kai series and am grateful to have had a moment or two to meet and connect with him. An absolute privilege. #RIPEdAsner https://t.co/fIeT42RBBc — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) August 29, 2021

In addition to Zabka and Macchio’s tributes, Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg issued the following statement to Deadline:

“What performer could more perfectly embody the love/hate nature of playing Johnny Lawrence’s father than Ed Asner? When we dreamed up the character, there was no discussion – it was only Ed.”

Asner was clearly a beloved presence on set. Just a few months ago, Zabka had stopped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where he shared an anecdote about how the very first words Asner said to him was “Oh go f*ck yourself” after being asked if he needed anything.