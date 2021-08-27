There really is “no defeat” in the Cobra Kai dojo. Following the Netflix series earning four Emmy nominations this past July — and just ahead of its season four premiere this December — the hit Netflix series has announced it is returning for a fifth season next year. According to Variety’s report on the renewal, the season is set to start shooting in Atlanta this fall.

While it always feels a bit bold when a series is renewed prior to its upcoming season being released, the news comes as no surprise when you consider just how big a hit the Karate Kid spinoff series has become. Even prior to Cobra Kai moving from YouTube over to Netflix for its third season, the show has consistently held its own as one of the U.S.’s most-streamed shows. The series has earned nonstop critical acclaim and racked up four Emmy nominations (Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy) just last month.

Taking place several years after The Karate Kid series, Cobra Kai follows the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they open their own dojos and vow to teach the next generation of martial artists. When we last saw Danny and Johnny, the pair had at long last cast aside their differences in order to take on an even bigger opponent and threat to their students: John Kreese (Martin Kove). The upcoming season will pick up directly where season 3 left off and promises big character returns and a connection to The Karate Kid Part III.

In addition to Macchio and Zabaka, Cobra Kai also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List — all of which will hopefully be returning to the series in its fifth season. Until then, season four of Cobra Kai hits Netflix this December, and we can’t wait to see what Johnny and the kids of the Cobra Kai dojo have in store for us.