Colin Farrell Goes Full ‘Miami Vice’ In New ‘True Detective’ Season 2 Photos

It’s been more than a year since HBO first premiered the anthology format series, True Detective. But, after all this time, the second season of the critically acclaimed series is now in production, and to prove it, photos from the set have started reaching the public eye:

https://twitter.com/TD_HBO/status/568910023147069440

While these images of Farrell in character do share similarities to his look from Michael Mann’s Miami Vice, it appears that the show is taking different approach to its story this season. Where the original True Detective tale took audiences through the rural areas of Louisiana, the more urban setting of California for Season 2 already seems to be making a difference to the show’s overall feel.