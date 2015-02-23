Colin Farrell Goes Full ‘Miami Vice’ In New ‘True Detective’ Season 2 Photos

#Colin Farrell #HBO #True Detective
02.23.15 3 years ago 9 Comments
True Detective

HBO

It’s been more than a year since HBO first premiered the anthology format series, True Detective. But, after all this time, the second season of the critically acclaimed series is now in production, and to prove it, photos from the set have started reaching the public eye:

https://twitter.com/TD_HBO/status/568910023147069440

While these images of Farrell in character do share similarities to his look from Michael Mann’s Miami Vice, it appears that the show is taking different approach to its story this season. Where the original True Detective tale took audiences through the rural areas of Louisiana, the more urban setting of California for Season 2 already seems to be making a difference to the show’s overall feel.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Colin Farrell#HBO#True Detective
TAGSColin FarrellHBOTRUE DETECTIVE

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP