Colin Farrell Goes Full ‘Miami Vice’ In New ‘True Detective’ Season 2 Photos

It’s been more than a year since HBO first premiered the anthology format series, True Detective. But, after all this time, the second season of the critically acclaimed series is now in production, and to prove it, photos from the set have started reaching the public eye:
While these images of Farrell in character do share similarities to his look from Michael Mann’s Miami Vice, it appears that the show is taking different approach to its story this season. Where the original True Detective tale took audiences through the rural areas of Louisiana, the more urban setting of California for Season 2 already seems to be making a difference to the show’s overall feel.
Porno mustache!
That movie could have been so much better. Has Michael Mann lost his fastball since Collateral?
Vice aged well, more enjoyable now than then, imo…. I kinda liked Public Enemy I guess,
Collateral was so so strong.
Love him in Miami Vice, and desperately want a sequel – but if this is the closest I ever get, that’s ok too.
He looks like Matt Berry as, Steven Toast.
also Ad-Rock in Sabotage
I’m not so sure they’re going to be staying in the urban setting. I read somewhere (here maybe?) that they will be in northern California, near the Oregon border. My understanding is that is some boondocky, backwoodsy land.
Has it been confirmed that season 2 takes place in the 1980’s? I can’t imagine too many CA cops are still armed with Browning Hi-Powers.