From stand-up to sketch, Netflix has been dominating the comedy game for the past few years. Despite the streaming giant’s fairly consistent flexing in this department, however, the cable network Comedy Central still exists and is still churning out new shows and programming deals, including a new late night series hosted by David Spade and significant deals with younger and up-and-coming comics. More importantly, they’ve been debuting brand new series like The New Negroes and this summer’s South Side.

The latter, which just dropped a new trailer and an official release date, comes from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon alums Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle. Described as an “aspirational, scripted comedy,” the show “is set in and around the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago”:

South Side follows two friends who just graduated community college… so now they’re ready to take over the world! But until they do they’re stuck at Rent-T-Own, a retail-rental crossroads where the South Side’s vast ensemble of characters come together. Despite the obstacles of inner-city life, these friends and their co-workers all strive to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Brought to life by local Chicagoans, both in front of and behind the camera, this show gives viewers an authentic portrayal of what life on the South Side is all about.

Aside from Salahuddin and Riddle, who both write, produce and star in the show, South Side also features regulars Sultan Salahuddin and Chandra Russell, as well as guest stars Lil Rel Howery, Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman, Jeff Tweedy, LisaRaye McCoy, Kel Mitchell and Ed Lover.

South Side premieres Wednesday, July 24th at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.