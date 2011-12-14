Commercials Will Now Only Annoy You at a Normal Volume

Have you ever thought, “Gee, is this Luvs commercial with the three babies on stage competing to see who can take the largest dump much louder than the episode of “Swamp Loggers” I’m watching, or am I just crazy? It sounds as if Tag Team is literally whoomping in my living room!” Well, no, hypothetical sir/madam, you’re not crazy; ads have been played at a higher volume than the program they’re airing during for years. Companies figure the way to compensate for people going to the kitchen during commercial breaks is to have a volume spike, SO WE CAN HEAR ABOUT APPLEBEE’S UNLIMITED RIBLETS SPECIAL from the other room.
But no longer. According to the Los Angeles Times:
Responding to years of complaints that the volume on commercials was much louder than that of the programming that the ads accompany, the FCC on Tuesday passed the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act to make sure that the sound level is the same for commercials and news and entertainment programming. (LA Times)
*Insert generic comment about the U.S. government actually doing something useful.* The act doesn’t go into effect until December 2012 — because stations need to “obtain and activate the technology that will allow them to live within the rules,” which sounds needlessly complicated — so you still have a full year of the torture that is Jennifer Lopez’s extra loud Fiat commercial to look forward to.
Yeah, I just mute the commercials. Problem solved.
I was told there’d be riblets.
Worst perpetrator of this is the NFL network, the goddamn commercials are twice as loud as the game, first time I caught myself yelling like an old man to turn that confounded television down!
Also I recall this law passing by Barry a year ago and was happy, and yet we have to wait another year for it? Classic government lololololol
My commercials sound like this “……”
And they move like this >>>>>>>>>>>>
DVR. It’s a new thing. People should get it.
I prefer to keep my shows on low and crank that shit to 11 when the commercials hit.
I fast forward all commercials, except for sporting events TF ya hump
Meth Chef Jeff, You don’t switch between games during the commercials or go get a beer?
You people are complaining? I’m deaf!
But yeah, even I can tell commercials are too loud.
Of course, rather than handling this all at once, it will take another 5 years before anyone addresses the exact same problem on the internet. Daily Show and Comedy Central, I’m looking in your direction.
Smegga
Do the closed captions look like Kanye’s Twitter?
I thought they passed this shit years ago. RABBLE!
@TFBuck – You mean sloppy and incorrect? The subs for commercials are usually accurate because it’s prepared beforehand. It’s live stuff like the news or sports that has spelling like a dyslexic five year old hopped up on ritalin.
I meant in all caps.
:( that you answered sincerely.
I remember this law being proposed a while back, I believe by a female House Rep from California. Glad to see it passed but we all know it will take years before we see results.