‘Community’ Flash Mob Will Probably Involve Numerous Annie’s Boobs Jokes

In a move that Jeff Winger would surely hate, yet deep down smugly appreciate, while looking good the entire time, a group of “Community” fans are asking fellow Greendale-ites to come to NYC’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this Thursday, at 1 p.m., to participate in a flash mob.
There’s more: they’re also requesting for everyone to “bring a tiny tree and come sing ‘O Christmas Tree’ with us.” (It’ll probably be changed to “O Christmas Troy” by Thursday.) Sporting a black goatee, like the one Evil Abed wore in “Remedial Chaos Theory,” is optional, though recommended. According to their Craigslist post, “We don’t expect the entire event to take more than a minute or two. We will be filming the event, and we will be networking with NBC and local press to explain the event to them.” Just tell them you’re celebrating you’re celebrating the tenth anniversary of the eighth season of “Friends,” and NBC will be more than accommodating.
My feelings towards flash mobs aren’t dissimilar from how the Study Group views the Greendale Glee Club: they’re often more annoying than cute, and now that old people in a Target have begun to do it (while listening to a Christmas song from “Glee”!), it’s probably time to think of another way to mock protest. But here are five ways how Thursday’s event could potentially be awesome:
1) If Luis Guzmán is there; 2) If there are MULTIPLE Sexy Santa Annie’s; 3) If everyone yells “Pop Pop” at the same time; 4) If everyone does the Britta Dance; or 5) If the entire thing becomes a giant paintball game, with all the “Community” fans mowing down the tourists who came to look at the tree. Should any of those situations happen, I’ll be there taking photos on Thursday, and they’ll all be labeled the next day on Warming Glow as, “I DON’T CARE, I LIVED IN NEW YORK” or “UGH, IT’S LIKE NEW YORK OUT THERE.”
Attending this event: the unemployed
When i saw that craigslist post a few days ago (someone, maybe harmon linked to it on Twitter) i became nearly enraged that they didn’t think to make it “O Christmas Troy” This wrong better be ugh, righted.
If I still lived in NYC, I’d be all over this in my finest cardigan and flats. My love of “Community” is stronger than my disdain for flash mobs.
Also, yelling, “I DON’T CARE, I LIVED IN NEW YORK” is really fun.
@Alvis
..and people who take super long lunch breaks….but, yeah. Mostly the unemployed.
6) yell “gay” like Senor Chang
[www.youtube.com]
I hope you know Josh that by posting your little list of suggestions you have just created 5 different time-lines.
“in my finest cardigan and flats.”
@Patty, just a cardigan and flats? I like where this is going.
@Jamal The sixth one involves Garrett, Leonard, and the Dean, so be glad I didn’t mention it.
There’s a dollar from me for anyone with starburns. It’s a shiny and heavy one though so don’t get too excited.
Wasn’t the whole initial point of a “Flash Mob” to keep it more or less secret before everyone suddenly shows up and surprises onlookers? Hence the term “flash”? Isn’t this just a web-organized gathering?
@porkythefirst: I think it can still be classified as a “flash” mob is some of the people (namely the Sexy Santa Annies) get naked.
Ahem, “IF some of the people”. I’ve got a caraway seed stuck under my bridgework.
Okay, I was just being curmudgeonly.
ROOOXAAAAANE!!
@Jamaal: We are already stuck in the worst timeline. Otherwise, I have this evil goatee for nothing.
@Max Freedom
This is easily the worst timeline as it is the one where Community gets axed.
gahhhh i love you community! *tear* (go ahead, I’m a fanboy)
Word from my friend who was just there, there were Sony reps there interviewing people. People sand O Christmas Troy. Here’s hoping Sony pushes NBC to the 100 episodes like they’ve apparently done with other shows. Sounds like that’s probably the best case scenario.