Conan Forces Dave Franco To Answer For James Franco’s Odd Social Media Lifestyle

#James Franco #Seth Rogen #Conan
Entertainment Writer
05.06.14 11 Comments

Dave Franco is promoting Neighbors, much like Seth Rogen and Zac Efron will be doing on Fallon a little later, and a lot of folks are using that to pressure him to answer questions about his brother, James Franco. Conan is no different and presented a few exceptional weird excerpts from Franco’s social media presence, including this nude selfie:

And then this fine painting of Seth Rogen that’s been circulating online:

Of course there’s more featuring Rogen in even more scandalous positions, but you’ve seen all of those. He’s definitely a little less at rest in the rest of the collection.

For the most part, Dave Franco was pretty spot on with his assessment of the entire thing. It’s pretty tame compared to what probably goes on in that world. The guy who is picking up girls on Instagram, trashing his trysts with Lindsay Lohan, and attempting to defend Shia Labeouf leads the kind of life that doesn’t lend itself to rational questions.

Also, if I can be frank for a moment, I think I would strike the first person who asked why I didn’t pose nude for my brother’s weird paintings. Therapy would only be the first step for me.

(Via Team Coco)

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Franco#Seth Rogen#Conan
TAGSCONANDAVE FRANCOjames francoNEIGHBORSSETH ROGEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP