Conan Forces Dave Franco To Answer For James Franco’s Odd Social Media Lifestyle

Dave Franco is promoting Neighbors, much like Seth Rogen and Zac Efron will be doing on Fallon a little later, and a lot of folks are using that to pressure him to answer questions about his brother, James Franco. Conan is no different and presented a few exceptional weird excerpts from Franco’s social media presence, including this nude selfie:
And then this fine painting of Seth Rogen that’s been circulating online:
Of course there’s more featuring Rogen in even more scandalous positions, but you’ve seen all of those. He’s definitely a little less at rest in the rest of the collection.
For the most part, Dave Franco was pretty spot on with his assessment of the entire thing. It’s pretty tame compared to what probably goes on in that world. The guy who is picking up girls on Instagram, trashing his trysts with Lindsay Lohan, and attempting to defend Shia Labeouf leads the kind of life that doesn’t lend itself to rational questions.
Also, if I can be frank for a moment, I think I would strike the first person who asked why I didn’t pose nude for my brother’s weird paintings. Therapy would only be the first step for me.
(Via Team Coco)
I’m seriously confounded by James Franco. I know a lot of people just think he’s a humongous, pseudo-artistic d-bag, but he seems like he has a good sense of humor about himself and sometimes I think he’s doing this as some kind of social experiment, other times I’m not so sure.
Shouldn’t Dave Franco be Public Enemy #1 on this website? Alison, you can do so much better girl. Call me.
Dave Franco = Frank Stallone. Please don’t make me pay attention to this dipshit, America.
I am not sure what is words.. some of the totally foolish comments here, or the shabby reporting. In whose reality is a picture of a man in a towel a ‘nude’ picture? Yes, under the towel he is nude, but under our clothes we are all nude also. If you are going to report, get the facts right.
George Carlin is looking up at you from hell, and he is smiling lol.
Not me. I rock a merkin.
My sources informed me that his cock was out. There was a full hang, possibly some shrubbery, and confirmation on at least one ball. Those are the facts I live by, sir, and I would appreciate you not calling my journalistic credibility into question.
I have a family to feed. ARE YOU KILLING MY FAMILY!?
James Franco’s only crime, is that Channing Tatum wasn’t HIS gimp in ‘This is the End.’
Read his book “Palo Alto”. He (James) is a unique individual but we need more of those!!!!! Read the book!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It is weirdly wonderful
He handled that pretty fucking gracefully.
oh oh oh yeah !!! Hahahaha …..
