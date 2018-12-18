Conan O’Brien’s New Half-Hour Talk Show Gets A Trailer And A Premiere Date

News & Culture Writer
12.18.18

In May, TBS announced that Conan O’Brien’s titular talk show Conan would soon be abandoning its traditional length of one hour in favor of a much shorter half-hour format. Some were worried the change would spell the end for the late night titan, who has spent more than 25 years on television making people laugh (or bend their heads at awkward angles). Then again, changes to Conan have been rumored for some time, so maybe it’s for the best. Either way, we’ll find out when the show returns on January 22nd.

A new press release from TBS declared that the half-hour version of Conan, which will air four nights a week, will premiere on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019. The cable outlet noted that “the revamped late-night show and expanded Team Coco fan experience will define a new era in multi-platform comedy.” O’Brien, meanwhile, quipped in a press release that his “three-month absence can only mean one thing — radical cosmetic surgery.” Obviously, that’s not the case, but the comedian encouraged viewers to “tune in… for a true freak show.”

TBS and Team Coco insist that Conan will display many of the same characteristics of a late night talk show, like scripted comedy bits and celebrity guests. The show length will be the biggest change, though as the above trailer hints, the revamped Conan will also feature a brand new set. Until then, audiences can listen to O’Brien’s new podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which recently featured Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy#TBS#Late Night#Conan
TAGScomedyCONANCONAN O'BRIENlate nightPODCASTSTBS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP