Coonskin Cap Witness: Florida or Ohio?

11.14.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

There was an attempted robbery of a credit union, and the local news found a local bystander who witnessed the unsuccessful getaway. The eyewitness is wearing a coonskin cap and references both “Dukes of Hazzard” and a NASCAR driver. So which is it: FLORIDA OR OHIO?

The answer: Panama City, Florida. I think that’s fitting for this edition, because the Florida panhandle is totally the Ohio of Florida.

[reddit]

Around The Web

TAGSABCflorida or ohioGRATUITOUS SIMPSONS REFERENCESlocal news

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP