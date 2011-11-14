Coonskin Cap Witness: Florida or Ohio?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There was an attempted robbery of a credit union, and the local news found a local bystander who witnessed the unsuccessful getaway. The eyewitness is wearing a coonskin cap and references both “Dukes of Hazzard” and a NASCAR driver. So which is it: FLORIDA OR OHIO?

The answer: Panama City, Florida. I think that’s fitting for this edition, because the Florida panhandle is totally the Ohio of Florida.

