Corgi Friday: Chubby Edition

I present to you the most important corgi-related story of the year. Some lady in England got her dog taken away from her because it was too fat.
A TWO-YEAR-OLD Corgi, which weighed 23 kilos, or just under four stone, has been taken into care by the RSPCA.
However, the dog’s 79-year-old owner, Audrey Monckton-Garfitt, has been left shattered by her loss.
She said: “I got a knock on the door from the RSPCA and a police officer and they said they had come for the dog and came and took him away.
“I asked if I could have him back and they said no, he was overweight and they were taking him. I never signed him over and now I can’t have him back.”
An RSPCA spokesman said: “The RSPCA, acting on vet advice, removed a two-year-old Corgi dog from a premises in Milton Keynes.
“The dog weighed 23 kilos, and vets have advised that the dog’s weight should be around 10-12 kilos.”[Milton Keynes Citizen]
Since I am an American and therefore think the metric system is the tool of the devil (“My car gets 40 rods to the hogshead and that’s the way I likes it”), I had to plug “23 kilos” into a fancy online converter thingy, and HOLY CRAP THAT IS 50 POUNDS. That is a huge corgi. The fact that this story was published without a picture of the overweight dog is the most shameful journalistic failure of our time.
Now, I did some Googling after I read this story, and I found out that there are heavier corgis out there, including Gus The 78-Pound Corgi from Northern California (USA! USA! USA!), but (a) Gus has since lost a ton of weight, and (b) I love this story like a child and I wanted to draw a terrible picture of a fat dog in MS Paint. I regret nothing.
After the jump, pictures and videos of some other overweight corgis. Enjoy.
All images via MyCorgi unless otherwise noted
HIT THE GYM, Y’ALL.
That’s a huge bitch!
Eeeeee!!!
Chubby animals are the cutest.
I could watch the corgis on the treadmill all day.
There’s a lot of “things” we could watch on a treadmill all day, and corgis are definitely one of them!
That’s why we shared your comment at the Pewlpit, as the lead to this post…
Screw that lady, anyone who risks the health of one of these sweet princes deserves to have her heart broken.
Im kind of a ass during the week, but once every friday I shut my office door, close my blinds and sit with a smile on my face looking at these divine creatures. Co workers all think Im looking at porn (and honestly I should be) but god damn these little guys have me hooked.
Big fan of Shi-Tzus. Huge. I have two. They are brothers from the same litter. Turk and Loki. about 10 lbs each. Awesome dogs.
These Corgis are winning me over.
Are we allowed to submit pictures of our own corgis? We used to have a fairly overweight corgi, about 40 or 45 pounds, I think. Sadly, we had to put the guy down when he was diagnosed with diabetes and we couldn’t afford to take care of him. If I’d known you were gonna do a Chubby Corgi edition, I would’ve sent his picture to you in a heartbeat.
Thank goodness for British Socialism…….now you have a freaked out old lady AND one pissed off doggy…..
The corgi may have just been plain stolen. Apparently the RSPCA issues some members a uniform which looks very similar to the uniform of a bobby (do they still call them that). Wiki says there have been a number of allegations of police impersonation by the group.
this furry buddy has been living a little too large!
I can update you all a little as I live next-door to the vet who has been fostering this dog. It was taken off of the old lady as he was twice his healthy weight. He wasn’t stolen. It was all legal and above board. The owner never exercised the poor thing and fed him all kinds of unhealthy rubbish. After several months with my neighbour he is down to 15 kilos and is happy as can be living with 3 other dogs and getting plenty of exercise. Sadly the original owner is getting him back today, but has to report to a vet every 2 weeks for a health check. If he puts on weight for 3 of these, he will be taken away again. Will the owner be grateful? Will she hell!
And we have a right-wing government, just for the person who thinks this is something to do with British socialism, whatever that may be, I admit I didn’t fully get the gist of the comment.