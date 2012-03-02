Corgi Friday: Chubby Edition

I present to you the most important corgi-related story of the year. Some lady in England got her dog taken away from her because it was too fat.

A TWO-YEAR-OLD Corgi, which weighed 23 kilos, or just under four stone, has been taken into care by the RSPCA.

However, the dog’s 79-year-old owner, Audrey Monckton-Garfitt, has been left shattered by her loss.

She said: “I got a knock on the door from the RSPCA and a police officer and they said they had come for the dog and came and took him away.

“I asked if I could have him back and they said no, he was overweight and they were taking him. I never signed him over and now I can’t have him back.”

An RSPCA spokesman said: “The RSPCA, acting on vet advice, removed a two-year-old Corgi dog from a premises in Milton Keynes.

“The dog weighed 23 kilos, and vets have advised that the dog’s weight should be around 10-12 kilos.”[Milton Keynes Citizen]

Since I am an American and therefore think the metric system is the tool of the devil (“My car gets 40 rods to the hogshead and that’s the way I likes it”), I had to plug “23 kilos” into a fancy online converter thingy, and HOLY CRAP THAT IS 50 POUNDS. That is a huge corgi. The fact that this story was published without a picture of the overweight dog is the most shameful journalistic failure of our time.

Now, I did some Googling after I read this story, and I found out that there are heavier corgis out there, including Gus The 78-Pound Corgi from Northern California (USA! USA! USA!), but (a) Gus has since lost a ton of weight, and (b) I love this story like a child and I wanted to draw a terrible picture of a fat dog in MS Paint. I regret nothing.

After the jump, pictures and videos of some other overweight corgis. Enjoy.

All images via MyCorgi unless otherwise noted



HIT THE GYM, Y’ALL.