Who doesn’t love Cousin Greg? As portrayed by the freakishly tall Nicholas Braun, he’s the bumbling, awkward heart of Succession, and the closest thing the show has to a decent person. (Although even he’s not that decent, and he’s been known to stab family members in the back.) He’s also the closet thing the show has to a sex symbol. And so the inevitable has happened: He’s inspired a sex toy.

Just in time for the long-delayed third season to start dropping, the adult entertainment company CamSoda (link definitely NSFW, so be forewarned) has unveiled a new “teledildonic,” which is to say “Internet-connected sex toy,” entitled “Greg the Egg.” Here’s how it works, as per a press release:

• People synch their teledildonic device (aka Internet connected sex toy) on www.camsoda.com [ed. again, NSFW] to the “Greg the Egg” cam room every Sunday night before every episode of Succession at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

• Once a user’s toy has been synched, they insert it into their vagina or butthole (depending on the toy).

• The toy will vibrate at a consistent, moderate pace through the duration of each episode.

• The vibrations will increase in frequency whenever Cousin Greg makes an appearance, with the ultimate goal of causing a “Greg-gasm”

So there you have it. Go forth and prosper.

Succession begins its third season Sunday at 9pm on HBO and HBO Max.