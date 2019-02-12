Comedy Central

The year was somewhere between 2002 and 2007. It was before smartphones all but completely eradicated the landline, as well as our sense of privacy and our democracy. In other words, despite caller ID boxes and *69, it wasn’t completely impossible to call up strangers, pretend to be someone you weren’t, mess with them a bit, and not have them find your number in retaliation. And in this glorious epoch, Crank Yankers — the Comedy Central (and, briefly, MTV2) show about puppets making such “prank” phonecalls — ruled supreme.

Even in our reboot-happy era, one would think reviving Crank Yankers would be an impossible task. And perhaps it is. Maybe it’s that dare that has caused Comedy Central, as per Deadline, to revive a show that burned bright but briefly, helping those last few years when prank calls were still fairly easy to make go out with a bang.

The revival won’t ignore the technology that’s taken over — and, in many ways, destroyed — our lives over the last dozen years since it went off the air. According to Comedy Central, Crank Yankers 2.0 will embrace our digital hellscape, in which “the world’s favorite profane puppets will be pranking on phones, social media, e-sport platforms and any venue where trouble can be made.”